TWO days ago, Malaysia celebrated its 67th year of independence.

One may think that after 67 years, we would learn to appreciate and take care of one another.

However, a recent incident of a bunch of Malaysian youths attempting to intimidate an elderly woman on a train shows that we have a long way to go.

Media personality Sheahnee Iman Lee took to her Instagram to share how her elderly mother was harassed by a group of male youths on a Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) Komuter train from Klang to Kuala Lumpur on National Day.

The 72-year-old former schoolteacher who was on the women’s coach noticed that there was already a group of boys, crowding and overwhelming the female passengers.

“My mother, a schoolteacher for 40 years, spoke up and reminded the boys that they were in the women’s coach.”

Much to the elderly woman’s dismay, the boys responded rudely at her remark, “We are Malaysian!” and “This is my country!”

They didn’t stop there.

