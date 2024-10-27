HAWANA games: Encouraging work-life balance among media practitioners

THE Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) today hosted an inter-media netball and nine-a-side football tournament in conjunction with the Hawana Games to encourage media practitioners to have a work-life balance.

Bernama Chief Executive Officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin said the sports platform, held for the first time, also acts as a medium to strengthen relationships and increase the sense of belonging among media practitioners.

“We know (when media practitioners) work until late at night, some will have late meals (so) we must take this initiative to improve our daily lifestyle, especially among young people. They shouldn’t just practise this during tournaments (but) they must exercise daily too.

“I see that from sports, we can have good mental health and, most importantly, physical health,” she told reporters after officiating the tournament at the Brainy Bunch International School, Melawati Campus here today.

Also present were Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who also took part in the nine-a-side football competition with the Bernama C team, and Bernama Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News Service) Nasriah Darus.

Nur-ul Afida was also pleased with the encouraging response towards the tournament, with 17 teams competing in the men’s nine-a-side football and nine teams in netball.

Some of the teams that took part in the nine-a-side football were Fahmi Fadzil FC, Bernama (A, B and C), Utusan Malaysia, Media Perak, Awani Troopers and Kejpa FC.

The nine netball teams were IKIM, Bernama Thunder, MITI, Bernama Bullet, FINAS, Al-Hijrah, KK/Japen, Bernama Net Force and Karangkraf.

Harian Metro journalist Syazwan Msar said he was thrilled to have the chance to chill for a while after the daily grind by getting together with his media colleagues, including those he rarely meets.

“I am a sports journalist focusing on football. So, it’s great fun to get the chance to show off my skills. Hopefully, this will be an annual affair,” he said.

Bernama Digital Visual Media editor Nursyafiqah Haspawari described the sports platform as a space for her to get to know more friends in the media industry as she only joined Bernama last year.

The winner of the nine-a-side football tournament will take home RM3,000, medals and a trophy, followed by second place (RM2,000 and medals); third place (RM1,000 and medals); and fourth place (RM800 and medals).

The netball winning team will pocket RM2,000, medals and a trophy, followed by second place (RM1,000 and medals); third place (RM500 and medals); and fourth place (RM400 and medals).

The National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA), first celebrated on April 11, 2018, aims to appreciate and value the sacrifices and contributions of the media community as well as enhance the level of professionalism among media practitioners in the country, in addition to becoming a platform for them to come together and discuss current issues faced by the media industry.