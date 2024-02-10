PETALING JAYA: A taxi driver in Hong Kong was sentenced to 200 hours of community service after he molested a female tourist earlier in 2024.

According to South China Morning Post, Lui Kwan-ying, 66, a married man with two children pleaded guilty to a count of indecent assault for touching a Malaysian tourist’s thigh after she had gotten in his taxi.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of May 30 this year.

Lui who has nearly two decades experience then asked the victim to sit to him (he was in the driver’s seat). The woman obliged to his request, feeling uneasy. He then touched the woman before asking if she was willing to go to his residence.

The woman took a picture of his taxi licence and requested the help of the hotel employees to call the police.

In a hearing that occurred last month, the defense said that he committed the offense on impulse and was willing to pay HK$3,000 (RM1,610) to the woman as compensation.

However, the offer was retracted after the magistrate found it “insulting”.

He was spared jail at the recommendation of a probation officer who found Lui to be remorseful of his offence in which the lawyer described as a positive presentence assessment report.

Acting Principal Magistrate David Ko Wai-hung was quoted as “reluctantly” taking the probation officer’s advise, noting the nature and duration of the touching.

He emphasised that it was a serious offence and no physical contact should be made by drivers towards their passengers.