Increased stamp duty exemption for MSMEs in Budget 2025 will support growth - MBSB Bank

KUALA LUMPUR: The increased stamp duty exemptions for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and the allocation of RM650 million for women and youth entrepreneurship in Budget 2025 laid a clear path for growth, said MBSB Bank.

In a statement, MBSB Bank group chief executive officer Rafe Haneef said these are strategic moves aligned with MBSB Bank’s commitment to empowering businesses.

He said the emphasis on sustainability in Budget 2025, with RM300 million allocated for green projects, will also strengthen the bank’s ability to support renewable energy initiatives.

“We see this as a key driver of long-term economic resilience and growth,” he said.

Rafe added that this budget paves the way for an inclusive and sustainable economy, setting the stage for businesses and communities to thrive in a more resilient and forward-looking Malaysia.