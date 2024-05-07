IUMS president Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi undertakes official visit to Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) president, Prof Dr Ali Muhyiddin Ali Al-Qaradaghi, is currently undertaking a five-day official visit to Malaysia, starting today, at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi is a leading figure in the fields of Islamic Economics, Islamic Banking, Maqasid Syariah, and Islamic Thought. His expertise is recognised as a primary reference by various financial institutions and Islamic banking sectors internationally, including in Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that as the leader of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi plays a significant role in promoting simplicity in Islam, particularly in the areas of Maqasid Syariah and statehood.

“Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi’s presence in Malaysia will strengthen Malaysia’s position as a country that adopts the Maqasid Syariah approach in administration and governance,” he said.

During Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi’s visit, the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) has lined up several programmes, including the Global MADANI Forum by the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM), the Federal Territories-level Ahl al-Sunnah Wal Jamaah (ASWJ) Creed Convention, and a meeting with the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP).

Mohd Na’im also expressed confidence that Sheikh Ali Al-Qaradaghi’s official visit will enhance the harmony and unity of the community and the country.