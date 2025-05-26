Japan’s Iwai wins first LPGA title

Japanese rookie Chisato Iwai became the fifth Rolex FirstTime Winner on the 2025 LPGA Tour with a six-shot victory at the inaugural Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

Heading into the final round at El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba one shot behind 54-hole leader Jenny Bae of the United States, Iwai quickly turned what could have been an exciting finish into a Sunday romp.

The 22-year-old Japanese player seized the lead with a first-hole birdie as Bae made bogey. Four birdies in a row from Holes 3 to 6 saw Iwai surge further ahead, and she never looked back.

Iwai’s closing six-under-par 66 gave her a 72-hole aggregate of 12-under-par 276 (68-74-68-66), while Bae hung on for second place on 6-under-par 282 (69-69-71-73) following a final round 73.

Korean Haeji Kang was third on 5-under-par 283, one shot clear of compatriots Jenny Shin, Somi Lee and Hye-Jin Choi, China’s Weiwei Zhang, and Sweden’s Linn Grant.

“I just focused on my routine and stayed calm. No matter how many birdies I made today and how far ahead I was, my mindset didn’t change. I just kept thinking of trying to make the next birdie and trying to stay positive,” said Iwai, who is the third rookie to win on the LPGA Tour this season.

This is the first time in 10 years that the LPGA Tour has seen three rookie victories before the end of May. Iwai is the 12th different winner on tour this season, pocketing US$375,000 (RM1.58m) for her efforts.

An eight-time winner on the Japan LPGA Tour, Iwai finished second at last year’s LPGA Final Qualifying to earn her LPGA Tour membership for the 2025 season. Her twin sister Akie is also a rookie on the LPGA Tour and finished tied 16th in Mexico on 2-under-par.

Malaysia’s Ashley Lau, who got into the field through her Epson Tour status, finished tied 32nd on one-over-par 289 (71-73-71-74).

The LPGA Tour heads back to the United States for the second Major of the 2025 season, the US Women’s Open presented by Ally at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. – LPGA