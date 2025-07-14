Kelantan to host 2025 Animal Welfare Day with horse industry focus

KELANTAN: Kelantan has been selected to host the national-level 2025 Animal Welfare Day celebration, set to take place at Seri Nipah Resort in Bachok this Saturday.

The event will spotlight the horse industry, reflecting its cultural significance in the state.

Dr. Marzuna Md Yunus, Head of the Animal Welfare Section at the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), stated that the program is a collaborative effort between the state government and Universiti Malaysia Kelantan.

She emphasized the horse industry’s role in Kelantan’s heritage as the reason for this year’s thematic focus.

Key activities lined up for the celebration include the SMART Horse competition, horse joy ride performances, and educational sessions on horse health, diseases, and registration procedures.

A Horse Identification Card Registration initiative will also be introduced to promote owner accountability and animal welfare awareness.

Dr. Marzuna announced an additional initiative involving microchips with GPS trackers and unique serial numbers, linked to a central database for identification.

The first 10 registrants will receive free microchips and ID cards.

She urged the public to treat all animals with compassion, stressing that cruelty—whether to pets or strays—is unacceptable.

She also encouraged pet owners to educate themselves on basic animal care to ensure their pets’ well-being. - Bernama