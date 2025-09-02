McLaren boss Stella backs Norris to show fighting spirit after Dutch GP

MCLAREN team principal Andrea Stella expects Lando Norris to demonstrate his fighting spirit following his retirement in Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The British driver now trails Australian teammate Oscar Piastri by thirty four points in their Formula One championship battle with nine rounds remaining.

Norris stated on Sunday that he would be going full-on to try and win every remaining race.

Stella told reporters that Norris’s commitment means he will try to extract even more from his incredible potential.

“We know that his talent is immense and I’m sure this situation in the championship will give him extra motivation to try and extract it,“ Stella added.

Piastri has won seven of the fifteen grands prix so far in 2025 while Norris has five victories.

Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen has won twice and finished second in his home race at Zandvoort on Sunday.

Mercedes driver George Russell triumphed in Canada last June.

McLaren will be chasing a sixth consecutive win at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Norris took pole position and fastest lap at Monza last year yet finished third with Piastri second behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Norris finished second at Monza in 2021 while neither he nor Piastri have won there.

Stella confirmed McLaren would remain neutral and continue allowing their drivers to race freely.

The team principal said they would give maximum support to ensure Norris maintains his fighting spirit.

“I think this will come very naturally and if anything we may see even a better version of Lando,“ Stella stated.

He added that now is the time for Norris to extract even more from his potential if possible.

Stella said he looks forward to seeing Norris in the coming races and believes it will create great spectacle for Formula One.

The competition between Norris and Piastri will become even more interesting according to the McLaren boss. – Reuters