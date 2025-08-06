KUALA LUMPUR: National rider Muhammad Hakim Danish Ramli maintained his position at the head of the MotoGP Rookies Cup riders’ standings after securing yet another second-placed finish in Race 5 of the competition at the Aragon Circuit, Spain today.

The 17-year-old started the first race of the third round in sixth place and managed to catch up with the leading group, only to bet thwarted by Spaniard Brian Uriarte, who won with a time of 26:38.204 seconds (s).

“Second place is still an important result. I will try to do better in Race Six tomorrow (Sunday),” he said after the race.

Hakim Danish, who won the round last season, finished 0.007s behind Uriarte while third place went to another Spanish rider David Gonzalez (+0.068s).

Even with the second place finish, the Malaysian remains at the top of the overall standings with 100 points ahead of Uriarte (75 points) and Gonzalez (35 points).