New permanent bridge for Pos Balar Orang Asli community within two weeks

GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli community in Pos Balar will receive a new permanent bridge across Sungai Balar within the next two weeks.

This new structure replaces the bridge that collapsed in May and is currently under construction.

Galas assemblyman Mohd Syahbuddin Hashim confirmed the project remains on schedule for completion.

He stated that the RM350,000 project had been approved by the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

“The bridge will also ease travel for pupils and teachers of Sekolah Kebangsaan Balar who cross the river daily,” he told reporters in Pos Balar today.

A Bernama check found that villagers have been relying on a makeshift bridge built through community effort.

However, the temporary structure has raised safety concerns, especially during the rainy season.

It is not sturdy enough to support daily use by the community. – Bernama