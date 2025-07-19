Nine KUSKOP initiatives boost Indian community under Madani govt

KUALA LUMPUR: The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (KUSKOP) has rolled out nine key initiatives since 2024 to uplift the Indian community, backed by RM356 million in funding. Deputy Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan highlighted these efforts as proof of the Madani government’s dedication to inclusive economic growth.

“Over 9,000 Indian entrepreneurs have benefited from financing and development programs this year alone,“ Ramanan stated in a Facebook post. Key schemes include SPUMI, PENN for women, BRIEF-i financing, and Vanigham support for small businesses.

The ministry also launched Vanakam Madani, i-BAP accelerators, and EIP 2024 to foster entrepreneurship, alongside grants for places of worship. Ramanan stressed these are “not just numbers but real commitments” to integrate the community into national progress.

“Empowerment is ongoing work with measurable outcomes,“ he added, noting Kuskop is evaluating new projects for future rollout. The deputy minister pledged to monitor implementation closely, ensuring efficient service delivery. - Bernama