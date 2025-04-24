$!Northport deploy Proton e.MAS 7 EVs for security patrols

In a joint initiative to promote sustainable mobility and enhance operational efficiency, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd and Pro-Net (Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd) have announced the deployment of three Proton e.MAS 7 electric vehicles for use by Northport’s auxiliary police patrol fleet.

This move not only sets a new benchmark in green security operations but also positions Northport as the first company – and port operator – in Malaysia to adopt the e.MAS 7 under a fleet arrangement.

As Malaysia’s No. 1 electric vehicle model, the Proton e.MAS 7 exemplifies cutting-edge innovation in environmentally responsible transportation. This milestone reinforces Northport’s leadership in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices and commitment to sustainable port operations.

As Proton’s first fully electric SUV, the e.MAS 7 is an ideal fit for Northport’s daily patrol duties. With a smooth and quiet ride, the vehicle helps reduce fatigue for officers during long shifts while lowering noise levels throughout the port.

Its fast-charging capabilities ensure minimal downtime, while the energy-efficient powertrain significantly reduces fuel costs and emissions. Fewer moving parts also mean lower maintenance requirements, offering a practical and sustainable solution as Northport continues its transition to cleaner technologies.