$!Northport deploy Proton e.MAS 7 EVs for security patrols

In a joint initiative to promote sustainable mobility and enhance operational efficiency, Northport (Malaysia) Bhd and Pro-Net (Proton New Energy Technology Sdn Bhd) have announced the deployment of three Proton e.MAS 7 electric vehicles for use by Northport’s auxiliary police patrol fleet.
This move not only sets a new benchmark in green security operations but also positions Northport as the first company – and port operator – in Malaysia to adopt the e.MAS 7 under a fleet arrangement.
As Malaysia’s No. 1 electric vehicle model, the Proton e.MAS 7 exemplifies cutting-edge innovation in environmentally responsible transportation. This milestone reinforces Northport’s leadership in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) practices and commitment to sustainable port operations.
As Proton’s first fully electric SUV, the e.MAS 7 is an ideal fit for Northport’s daily patrol duties. With a smooth and quiet ride, the vehicle helps reduce fatigue for officers during long shifts while lowering noise levels throughout the port.
Its fast-charging capabilities ensure minimal downtime, while the energy-efficient powertrain significantly reduces fuel costs and emissions. Fewer moving parts also mean lower maintenance requirements, offering a practical and sustainable solution as Northport continues its transition to cleaner technologies.
As more Malaysian businesses and government-linked companies work toward national carbon reduction goals, Northport’s decision to electrify its fleet represents a progressive and meaningful step forward.
The Proton e.MAS 7 brings a suite of modern features – digital connectivity, a comfortable cabin, low running costs, and strong driving range – making it an excellent fit for frequent, high-responsibility roles such as security patrols.
This deployment also marks a significant milestone for Pro-Net, as the e.MAS 7 takes centre stage in the company’s electric mobility journey. Tailored for both commercial and private users, the e.MAS 7 blends energy efficiency, everyday comfort, and smart technology to meet the evolving demands of Malaysia’s growing EV landscape.