PUTRAJAYA: More than half, or 57.8 per cent, of 2024 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates did not sit for the examination, with work cited as the main reason.

Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan said among the reasons for working were family financial pressure, lifestyle choices and other factors.

Based on a review by the Ministry of Education (MoE), other contributing reasons included family-related issues (35.5 per cent), health problems (4.7 per cent), and several more.

Azman said night-shift work was also among the factors contributing to the increase in candidates who failed all subjects, rising to 1,789 in 2024 from 1,467 in 2023.

“One of the causes behind this (failure) is the lack of focus on learning, as many of these students work night shifts, especially those in urban areas,” he told a press conference to announce the 2024 SPM results here today.

In addition, Azman said unresolved literacy and numeracy issues, as well as a lack of support in the home learning environment, also contributed to the rise in the number of candidates who failed all subjects.

“The Education Ministry is reviewing its approach for this group ahead of the 2025 SPM, including strengthening programmes to develop students’ analytical abilities, expanding targeted academic support initiatives, and activating partnerships with NGOs and community agencies.

“These extended interventions are vital to prevent recurring academic failure among students who require special assistance. We will take this opportunity to focus on early preparation for the 2025 SPM,” he said.

Azman also noted that the number of absentees in the 2024 SPM dropped to 6,246, compared to 8,676 the previous year, and the ministry remains committed to ensuring full candidate attendance.

“If we look at the trend over the past three years, there has been a significant drop in the number of candidates who did not sit for the exam. This is a positive development, and we will continue to step up efforts to bring this number down to zero,” he said.