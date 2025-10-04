Over 100 evacuated in Pontian flash floods after heavy rain

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 107 residents from 33 families in Pontian were relocated to a Temporary Relief Centre following flash floods early this morning.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman and State Government Secretary Datuk Asman Shah Abd Rahman said the relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Melayu Raya was opened at 6.00 am.

He said the affected villages are Kampung Melayu Raya, Kampung Paya Embun, Kampung Pak Kalib, Kampung Seri Menanti and Kampung Maju Jaya.

Initial reports found that continuous heavy rain and water runoff from Gunung Pulai caused the flood.

He added however that the weather in the affected areas is currently clear. – Bernama