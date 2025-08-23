Police investigate viral video of pupil chasing mother’s car in Seri Kembangan

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have initiated an investigation into a viral one-minute video showing a pupil running after a car driven by his mother outside a Seri Kembangan primary school.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad confirmed receiving a formal report from the child’s 37-year-old mother regarding the incident.

The incident occurred at noon when the woman collected her twin children from school but discovered one child missing during a U-turn manoeuvre.

“The complainant immediately stopped her car after seeing her son chasing her vehicle from behind,“ he stated in an official police release.

Muhamad Farid explained that the video appeared on a Facebook account with the caption “angry with the child, but don’t go to such lengths,“ attracting numerous negative comments against the mother.

Authorities are investigating the case under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

“The case is still under investigation,“ he emphasised, advising the public against speculation or comments that might disrupt the ongoing process. – Bernama