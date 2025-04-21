$!Porsche 911 GT3 secures Nürburgring record

This record is especially significant considering the vehicle was equipped with a traditional six-speed manual gearbox rather than the brand’s quicker, seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplungsgetriebe (PDK) transmission.

The achievement underscores Porsche’s commitment to driver-focused engineering, particularly at a time when fully automated systems and dual-clutch gearboxes dominate the performance car landscape.

Porsche has set a new benchmark at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, with its latest 911 GT3 becoming the fastest production car fitted with a manual transmission to lap the legendary circuit. Behind the wheel of the record-setting vehicle was Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister, who completed the 20.832km course in a remarkable 6 minutes and 56.294 seconds, eclipsing the previous best by more than nine and a half seconds.

The 911 GT3, fitted with the Weissach package, delivered a performance that exceeded its predecessor’s PDK-assisted lap by 3.633 seconds, illustrating the substantial improvements made across key performance areas.

Among the developments contributing to the enhanced pace were revisions to the suspension setup and chassis, largely influenced by insights gained from the more extreme 911 GT3 RS.

The new model also features a revised gear ratio, shortened by eight per cent, which provides improved acceleration characteristics despite maintaining the same power output of 510PS.

Track conditions during the record attempt were ideal, with ambient temperatures at 12°C and the asphalt warmed to 27°. The vehicle ran on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres – street-legal yet track-capable – with sizes 255/35 R20 at the front and 315/30 R21 at the rear, the same configuration used during the official lap of the earlier GT3 model.

This attempt was conducted under notarial supervision to validate the timing, and the focus was clear from the outset: to demonstrate the true potential of the manual transmission variant.

Porsche engineers had closely analysed the current lap leaderboard, noting that the previous record holder completed the shorter 20.6 km version of the circuit in 7 minutes and 1.300 seconds. When translated to the full track, that performance equated to approximately 7 minutes and 5.800 seconds – a target the new GT3 surpassed with confidence.

Andreas Preuninger, who leads Porsche’s GT model development, explained that customer demand for manual variants has grown significantly. Many owners have expressed curiosity about the capabilities of a manual-equipped GT3 on the Nordschleife. Porsche’s decision to pursue this lap time was, in part, a direct response to that enthusiasm.

Although a PDK version would likely have been marginally quicker, the manual car’s record lap showcased not only its competitive performance but also the rewarding engagement it offers.

Bergmeister, reflecting on his experience, noted that the car was noticeably more stable over undulations and kerbs, inspiring confidence and allowing for higher cornering speeds. He added that the effort required to manage gear changes manually made the lap all the more exhilarating.

With this new lap time, the Porsche 911 GT3 has not only reclaimed a coveted title but also reaffirmed its role as a modern-day performance icon – one that embraces tradition without compromising on technological advancement.

The manual transmission, far from being obsolete, continues to provide a visceral and rewarding experience that resonates with purists and enthusiasts alike.