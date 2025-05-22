  1. Home

Pro golfers in top form

Ben and Genevieve wins at PGM KGPA Championship 2025

theSun
FROM LEFT: YBhg Dato’ Sri Shaharuddin Khalid (General Manager of KGPA), ladies Champion Genevieve Ling, mens Champion Ben Leong, En Nik Mustapha Nik Mohamed (General Manager of PGM) and female best amateur Pang Hee Jie.FROM LEFT: YBhg Dato’ Sri Shaharuddin Khalid (General Manager of KGPA), ladies Champion Genevieve Ling, mens Champion Ben Leong, En Nik Mustapha Nik Mohamed (General Manager of PGM) and female best amateur Pang Hee Jie.

Ben Leong scored a 13-under par (-13) to beat Nor Heikal Hadi (-10) and Edven Ying (-9) to win the PGM KGPA Championship 2025 at at Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam (KGPA) in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

Leong, 39, said that he was relief to win the championship. “It is getting tougher to play with young and uprising talented Professionals, who are playing at their best.”

The Sabah-born professional player also added that he will concentrate playing more local events, this year.

In the ladies category, Genevieve Ling battled until last hole to beat Liyana Durisic.