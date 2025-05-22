Pro golfers in top form

Ben Leong scored a 13-under par (-13) to beat Nor Heikal Hadi (-10) and Edven Ying (-9) to win the PGM KGPA Championship 2025 at at Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam (KGPA) in Bukit Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

Leong, 39, said that he was relief to win the championship. “It is getting tougher to play with young and uprising talented Professionals, who are playing at their best.”

The Sabah-born professional player also added that he will concentrate playing more local events, this year.

In the ladies category, Genevieve Ling battled until last hole to beat Liyana Durisic.