$!PUBG MOBILE unleashes chilling “Malaysian Ghost Stories” collection

Prepare to face your darkest fears, featuring “Pocong”, “Pontianak” and “Yellow Beetle”

IN the spirit of Halloween in October, PUBG MOBILE is launching a Malaysian Ghost Stories collection called “Jelmaan” which means sightings. From the 8 October 2024 players will be thrilled to roam the battleground and haunt their enemies.

Experience the spook with the limited restless “Pocong” set, specially designed by our talented local game designers, which features four haunting items: 1. The Restless Pocong, outfit set 2. The Pocong Shadow, the DBS gun 3. The Pocong Wanderer, a backpack 4. Elusive Pocong, a frying pan As the most beloved shotgun amongst the community, the DBS has transformed into a fearsome weapon for this event for players to take down enemies and dominate the battlegrounds.

The “Pocong” set is at Mythic level and can only be obtained via the lucky chance event. Each attempt costs as low as 10 UC so players don’t have to worry about breaking their bank. The “Jelmaan” collection’s release comes after the launch of PUBG MOBILE X Volkswagen, which also features the infamous “Yellow Beetle”. The tale of Karak Highway’s infamous “Yellow Beetle” is well known among Malaysians and now makes its way to the battlegrounds.