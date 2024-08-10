$!PUBG MOBILE unleashes chilling “Malaysian Ghost Stories” collection

IN the spirit of Halloween in October, PUBG MOBILE is launching a Malaysian Ghost Stories collection called “Jelmaan” which means sightings. From the 8 October 2024 players will be thrilled to roam the battleground and haunt their enemies.
Experience the spook with the limited restless “Pocong” set, specially designed by our talented local game designers, which features four haunting items:
1. The Restless Pocong, outfit set
2. The Pocong Shadow, the DBS gun
3. The Pocong Wanderer, a backpack
4. Elusive Pocong, a frying pan
As the most beloved shotgun amongst the community, the DBS has transformed into a fearsome weapon for this event for players to take down enemies and dominate the battlegrounds.
The “Pocong” set is at Mythic level and can only be obtained via the lucky chance event. Each attempt costs as low as 10 UC so players don’t have to worry about breaking their bank.
The “Jelmaan” collection’s release comes after the launch of PUBG MOBILE X Volkswagen, which also features the infamous “Yellow Beetle”. The tale of Karak Highway’s infamous “Yellow Beetle” is well known among Malaysians and now makes its way to the battlegrounds.
Eugene Chin Yuan Hao, Country Manager (Malaysia) at Tencent Games, shared his enthusiasm for this event: “We are always paying attention to our PUBG MOBILE community on what makes them enjoy the game even more. To enhance our current Version 3.4, the introduction of these characters can strengthen our mission to make PUBG MOBILE made for Malaysians.”
The event ends on Nov 11 so make sure to start playing now to get the whole set!