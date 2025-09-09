$!Ready to take on the world’s best

WHEN the Maybank Championship returns to Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) this October, five homegrown talents will stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest golfers.
In the spirit of the upcoming Malaysia Day on 16th of September, Mirabel Ting, Ashley Lau, Kelly Tan, Liyana Durisic, and Genevieve Ling will embody the national pride as they carry Malaysia’s hopes into the US$3 million (RM12.6m) LPGA showpiece, the richest ladies’ golf tournament in the region.
Much attention will be on newly turned professional Mirabel Ting, a prodigious talent whose rise has made global headlines.
Last year, she stunned the world-class field as the lone amateur with an impressive tied-12th finish.
Ting’s amateur accolades are unparalleled: ranked World Amateur No. 2 before she joined the paid ranks in July, the first Malaysian to be ranked No. 1 on the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One circuit, and the first player from the Asia-Pacific region to receive the prestigious Annika Award, the ultimate recognition in NCAA women’s golf.
Joining Ting is Malaysia’s No. 1 ranked golfer and 2024 Olympian Ashley Lau, a familiar face who has consistently delivered standout performances since the inception of the Maybank Championship, highlighted by a T22 finish in 2024.
Lau will return with more competitive fire after a recent run of strong outings in the region and on the LPGA’s developmental circuit, the Epson Tour, aiming to delight the home crowd once again with her all-round skills and focused determination.
Two-time Olympian and former national No. 1 Kelly Tan will bring seasoned poise and unparalleled experience to the Malaysian challenge. As a Maybank ambassador, she carried the national flag with distinction at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, cementing her status as an icon of Malaysian golf.
Tan earned her LPGA card in 2014 and has a career-best LPGA Tour finish of runner-up at the 2022 and 2023 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.
Liyana Durisic made her professional debut at last year’s Maybank Championship Asean Qualifier, making it to the top-five to earn her place on one of golf’s biggest stages. She will return to KLGCC with renewed determination, eager to measure her growth as a professional golfer against the cream of the LPGA Tour.
Durisic currently leads the domestic PGM Tour Ladies’ Order of Merit with two victories, and is ranked seventh on the 2025 WPGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit with four top-10 finishes.
Completing the Malaysian line-up is Genevieve Ling, who will enter this year’s Maybank Championship fresh from valuable international exposure in Asia and Australia. With strong performances on the 2025 TLPGA Tour and 2025 WPGA Tour of Australasia, highlighted by a T2 finish at the WPG Ladies Open in Chinese Taipei, Ling is primed to translate this overseas experience into hometown success.
Collectively, these five Malaysian talents represent Maybank’s unwavering commitment to raising the stature of women’s golf across Asean.
In addition to securing their place among an elite international field, Maybank will reward the highest finishing invitee with a coveted spot in one of the 2026 Epson Tour events – the LPGA’s official development circuit and recognised pathway to the global stage.
By charting defined pathways from regional fairways to the global stage, Maybank underscores its role in shaping the future of the women’s game.
This October, all eyes will be on KLGCC where Malaysia’s best golfers will proudly fly the Jalur Gemilang, challenging global titans and showcasing the power of Asean sporting excellence.
The Maybank Championship invites all to experience the thrilling competition up close:
Complimentary entry for Maybank Cardholders and MAE App users
Children under 12 complimentary entry
RM38 Weekday Pass (Thursday & Friday)
RM68 Weekend Pass (Saturday & Sunday)
RM88 Season Pass (All Days – Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday)
Ticketing details and updates available at: Maybank Championship 2025 Ticketing