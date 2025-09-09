$!Ready to take on the world’s best

WHEN the Maybank Championship returns to Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) this October, five homegrown talents will stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s finest golfers.

In the spirit of the upcoming Malaysia Day on 16th of September, Mirabel Ting, Ashley Lau, Kelly Tan, Liyana Durisic, and Genevieve Ling will embody the national pride as they carry Malaysia’s hopes into the US$3 million (RM12.6m) LPGA showpiece, the richest ladies’ golf tournament in the region.

Much attention will be on newly turned professional Mirabel Ting, a prodigious talent whose rise has made global headlines.

Last year, she stunned the world-class field as the lone amateur with an impressive tied-12th finish.

Ting’s amateur accolades are unparalleled: ranked World Amateur No. 2 before she joined the paid ranks in July, the first Malaysian to be ranked No. 1 on the US National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division One circuit, and the first player from the Asia-Pacific region to receive the prestigious Annika Award, the ultimate recognition in NCAA women’s golf.

Joining Ting is Malaysia’s No. 1 ranked golfer and 2024 Olympian Ashley Lau, a familiar face who has consistently delivered standout performances since the inception of the Maybank Championship, highlighted by a T22 finish in 2024.

Lau will return with more competitive fire after a recent run of strong outings in the region and on the LPGA’s developmental circuit, the Epson Tour, aiming to delight the home crowd once again with her all-round skills and focused determination.