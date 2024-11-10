Rising golf star wins support for Olympic gold aspirations

To be appointed the first ambassador for golf by Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) brings Ng Jing Xuen one step closer to her dream of winning a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics.

As a gold medallist in the 32nd 2023 Sea Games, she was Malaysia’s first female golfer to win gold in the women’s individual category. To formalise the appointment and terms, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by TAR UMT president, Prof Dato’ Indera Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei and Ng Seong Hoi, Ng’s father.

“I am grateful to TAR UMT to be chosen as the university’s golf ambassador. My ultimate goal is to compete and win in the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and my ultimate dream is to win gold in the Olympics.

“To achieve this, I aim to improve and maintain my physical and mental fitness and strengthen my technical and mechanical skills. I know that TAR UMT will be able to help me a lot in terms of the physical and technical aspects.

“The gym and sporting equipment will be good tools to strengthen my physical fitness and I will be learning and improving a lot of the technical aspects as I work with the faculty,” Ng shared.

Board of Governors Chairman of TAR UMT and also alumni council, Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy said: “TAR UMT's unwavering support for Ng is driven by our shared aspiration to contribute to Malaysia's pursuit of an Olympic Gold Medal. We believe that with the right coaching, scientific support, and unwavering determination, Ng has the potential to become a trailblazer in the world of golf.

To further support her golfing skills, the university through its experts in the fields of Sports and Exercise Science, and Sports Coaching and Performance Analysis will provide Ng with complimentary Sports Science consultancy services.