Road incident recording submissions gets a chance to receive e-wallet reward: MIROS

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety (MIROS) is requesting the public for their recordings of hazardous situations in order to develop a database (GEHANA) through the naturalistic recordings faced by road users.

According to their social media post, people can stand a chance to receive an e-wallet reward of RM5 for each recording.

“If you have recordings of hazardous situations (e.g. near accidents or actual collisions), you are invited to send those recordings to us and stand a chance to receive an e-wallet reward of RM 5 for each recording,” said the post.

However, a couple of criteria’s has to be followed in order to win the reward.

The recording has to be from the driver or the passenger’s point of view, the road incidents recordings has to happen on or before Jun 28, 2024 and the recordings must not have been published or on social media.