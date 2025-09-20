Sabah flood and landslide situation improves as evacuees return home

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood and landslide situation in Sabah has shown significant improvement with all affected residents in Beaufort and Sipitang districts permitted to return home this morning.

Current conditions remain challenging in Penampang, Papar and Membakut districts where relief operations continue.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported a sharp decline in evacuee numbers to 1,476 people from 459 families compared to yesterday evening’s total of 2,256 people from 710 families.

Thirteen relief centres remain operational throughout the affected regions with six located in Membakut housing 738 flood victims from 247 families.

Another six centres in Penampang provide shelter for 493 victims of both floods and landslides from 141 families while one centre in Papar accommodates 245 flood victims from 71 families.

Fifty-three villages remain affected this morning representing a substantial reduction from the 120 villages impacted yesterday evening.

Twenty-four affected villages are located in Penampang followed by 20 in Papar and nine in Membakut according to the committee’s statement.

In Sarawak the state disaster management committee reported 13 people from three families still sheltering at the Dewan Suarah Marudi relief centre as of 9 am.

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s Public Info Banjir portal indicated slightly receding river levels at Long Teru and Marudi stations in Miri and Lubok Piasau II in Limbang due to improved weather conditions.

All three monitoring stations continue to record water levels above the danger mark despite the slight improvement. – Bernama