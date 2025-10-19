Strengthening synergy needed to curb school bullying crisis in Malaysia

SIBU: Synergy between parents, teachers, students and education authorities must be strengthened to curb the bullying phenomenon in schools, now considered a national crisis threatening the younger generation’s future.

Bawang Assan assemblyman Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh said all parties should collaborate to create a learning environment free from oppression and violence, including establishing schools as ‘anti-bullying zones’.

“Bullying cases occurring today are not only increasing in numbers, but are also becoming more serious in terms of impact and form, including physical violence, sexual assault, cyberbullying, and tragic incidents leading to death,“ he said.

Speaking at the launch of the ‘Program Bersama Menentang Buli 2025’ at Universiti Teknologi Sarawak, he emphasized that firm policies, value-added educational programmes and effective psychosocial support need collective implementation.

This approach would protect victims while guiding perpetrators toward positive change, he added.

The programme was jointly organised by the National Consumer Action Council, the United Sibu Women’s Empowerment Organisation and UTS.

Students from six secondary schools and three higher education institutions participated in a poster drawing competition themed ‘Bersatu Menentang Buli’.

Wong expressed concern that bullying culture is escalating and becoming rampant in cyberspace due to uncontrolled social media use.

“Humiliation, social isolation, and cyberbullying may not leave physical scars, but their impact on the victim’s mental health is profound and can last into adulthood,“ he noted. – Bernama