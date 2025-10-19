Kulim flood relief centres close as all evacuees return home

KULIM: Two temporary flood relief centres in Kulim have been fully closed after all evacuees returned to their homes.

The centres in Kampung Paya Tok Betok in Sungai Ular and Taman Sang Kancil in Lunas closed simultaneously at 2 pm today.

They had sheltered 158 victims from 45 families affected by yesterday’s flash floods.

Kulim District Civil Defence officer Captain (PA) Amirul Aliff Ahmad confirmed the closures.

“The weather is currently cloudy, and residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow instructions from the authorities to evacuate to a relief centre immediately if flooding occurs,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He added that Civil Defence personnel remain on 24-hour standby to monitor the situation and assist affected residents.

Those needing emergency assistance may contact the Kulim District Operations Control Centre at 04-4903746 or the emergency hotline 999.

Flash floods had hit several houses in Kampung Sungai Limau, Kampung Batu 5, Kampung Batu 6, and Kampung Paya Tok Betok following continuous heavy rain since 5 pm on Friday. – Bernama