QUEUING for a hot ticket item is no easy work as it requires a lot patience. Even its for churros.

However its no excuse to inflict harm onto another person if the item is no longer available, even after hours of queuing.

A Singaporean man was recently fined S$4,500 for uttering vulgarities and spilling hot oil on a stall assistant after he was informed that the stall had ran out of churros.

According to mothership, the 46-year-old man had began queuing at the stall at around 9.45pm before briefly leaving the queue to visit other parts of the carnival.

He then returned to the stall at 10pm. And after queuing up for two minutes, he reached his turn but one of the stall’s female assistants informed him that the churros were all sold out.

The man was not only unhappy about the fact that he could not purchase the churros but was also dissatisfied with the explanation that the stall closes at 10pm.

He became increasingly agitated, began gesturing with his hands and hurled vulgarities at the stall assistant.

During the ongoing dispute, one of the female assistants was standing behind the oil fryer.

The man who suddenly jerked his body, caused the table holding the oil fryer to topple over, which led to the oil spilling over the assistant’s body.

The woman screamed in pain and her colleague immediately brought her to a washroom to run water over the injured area.

She was later sent to Singapore General Hospital and treated for burn injuries over her right forearm, her right hand and her right upper abdomen.

The man was charged with the offence of harassment under the Protection from Harassment Act 2014, and causing hurt by doing a rash act.

He pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined S$4,500 (RM15,648). He also agreed to pay S$32,180 (RM111,902) as compensation to the stall assistant.

