MALAYSIANS will do anything for food including enduring long queues to get a taste of whatever is new on the block.

But how long will one stand in line for food? The answer is six hours after a recent video showed customers lining up for hours for some pastries on discount.

“Lined up for six hours from 8.40am to 2.40pm. The eatery claimed that customers can buy unlimited pieces of their products.

“However, due to personal shoppers coming in earlier, they managed to swipe most of it while the rest of the customers who queued for a long time could only get a limited quantity of two pieces per flavour,” Irsyad Adanan said in his post on X.

In a video attached, one of the eatery’s staff was seen arguing with one of the customers who were queuing.

The staff’s reasoning was that the eatery was short-staffed and sleep deprived from preparing so much crombolonis for the promotion.

The eatery staff also justified running out of crombolonis so fast as personal shoppers have ordered from them beforehand.

“They should have expected that their cromboloni will sell out and also expect a large crowd,” Irsyad added.

Many customers in the video were vexed for waiting so long expecting to enjoy the promotion according to the eatery’s social media page stating that customers can buy the cromboloni pastries with no limit imposed with a “first come, first serve basis.”

The comments under the post promoting the event were mainly filled with criticisms towards the management and their ordering system prioritising personal shoppers.

Not only that, netizens also pointed out that the management should not “unload their issues onto customers” following the video posted on X showing the eatery’s staff complaining about how “tired” the workers are.