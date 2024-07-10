WHEN it comes to dealing with goods or fresh food, it’s vital to maintain a high degree of hygiene to prevent any form of food contamination.

After all, there’s nothing more horrifying to discover that the fresh food and goods one has purchased has either expired or been stored in an unsanitary place.

In a video posted by the Melaka Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN)’s TikTok account, a shopkeeper could be seen getting reprimanded by KDPN officers for not following regulations.

In the second minute of the video, vegetables such as long beans and spinach can be seen stored in crates in what appears to be the toilet!

“Look at how you store, don’t you feel the importance of giving people clean, sanitary goods? In our religion, one is asked to provide clean goods,” advised the unidentified KPDN officer.

He then goes on to inform the shopkeeper that even if they don’t have a place to keep their vegetables , the toilet is not the place to store it, adding that the shopkeeper himself would feel disgusted if someone else does something similar to him.

The KPDN officer then brings the shopkeeper to an aisle in the store, where he shows the man that one of the goods had expired.

Besides that, the officer also reprimanded the man for spelling the name of the goods wrongly and was not understandable by the customers.

“How is that Lobak Putih (radish) you spell as Lobag Puthe? What is Bandi (okra)? What is Lemau (Lime)?”You don’t write these items according to what you want. Write it properly for the public to understand,” stated the officer.

“We want to be strict because we want to protect the consumers from the toilet at the back, the expired goods, and for the goods that have no price tags.

“The ones that do not have a price tag, we control those prices so that the price will not cause any effect to the consumers.”

According to Harian Metro, rat droppings were also discovered underneath the refrigerator of the premises.

At the end of the video, the KPDN officer could be seen asking his colleague to take action towards the shopkeeper.