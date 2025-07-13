Iran raids drone workshop linked to Israeli agents in Tehran

TEHRAN: Iranian security forces raided a suspected drone workshop in the capital Tehran, claiming it was operated by Israeli agents.

Authorities released footage showing drone components and explosives seized during the operation.

The exact location was not disclosed, but officials confirmed it was within Tehran.

This raid follows recent tensions between Iran and Israel, including last month’s Israeli airstrikes on Iranian military and civilian sites.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported 606 deaths and 5,332 injuries from those attacks.

In retaliation, Tehran launched missile and drone strikes on Israel, resulting in at least 29 fatalities and over 3,400 injuries, according to Hebrew University of Jerusalem data.

Earlier in June, Iranian forces had shut down multiple workshops allegedly producing drones for Israel in cities like Tehran and Isfahan.

The conflict, which began on June 13, ended under a US-brokered ceasefire on June 24. - Bernama-Anadolu