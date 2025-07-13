KPT monitors IPTs for militant activities linked to IS ideology

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) is intensifying surveillance on militant-related activities tied to the Islamic State (IS) ideology among students at higher learning institutions (IPT).

Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir confirmed the move following recent arrests, including 36 Bangladeshis, under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).

Zambry emphasised close coordination with security forces, particularly the police, to curb the spread of extremist ideologies.

“Our collaboration remains strong to address threats, whether domestic or foreign,“ he said after opening the Setiawangsa UMNO delegates meeting.

On June 30, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohd Khalid Ismail disclosed that some detainees had been repatriated.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail later clarified that no Malaysians were recruited into the militant network.

Investigations by the Special Branch confirmed the group’s activities involved only Bangladeshis. - Bernama