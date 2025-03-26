Tesla bolsters security amid rising vandalism concerns

Tesla has intensified security measures in response to a growing number of vandalism incidents targeting its dealerships and privately owned vehicles. To combat these attacks, the company has activated Sentry Mode on all showroom vehicles, a feature that utilises the car’s cameras and sensors to monitor surroundings and detect potential threats.

When triggered, Sentry Mode initiates multiple deterrents, including pulsing headlights, an alarm, and a visible alert on the car’s display warning that recording is in progress.

If equipped with a USB drive, the system also saves footage of the incident while simultaneously notifying the vehicle owner via the Tesla mobile app.

In addition to this technological safeguard, Tesla has expanded physical security at its dealerships to further protect its inventory.

The surge in vandalism appears to be linked to protests against CEO Elon Musk’s political affiliations, particularly his advisory role to former US President Donald Trump. While domestic and international authorities remain vigilant, concerns persist that public acknowledgment of Sentry Mode may encourage vandals to devise new strategies to bypass security measures.

Industry analysts have also highlighted the limitations of the system, including its reliance on a sufficient battery charge, requiring at least 20% power to remain operational.

Beyond showroom vandalism, Tesla continues to face broader challenges. In Hamilton, Ontario, local police launched an investigation into a series of incidents targeting a Tesla dealership, further underscoring the global nature of the problem.

Meanwhile, despite the security upgrades, some acts of vandalism persist, with perpetrators seemingly unaware they are being recorded.

The company is also experiencing turbulence in the market. During the first half of March, Tesla vehicles manufactured since 2017 accounted for 1.4% of all trade-ins, marking the highest rate in company history.

Additionally, Tesla’s stock has plummeted by over 40% this year, and consumer interest in the brand, as measured by Edmunds, reached its lowest point in February since October 2022. Industry projections suggest Tesla is on track to post its worst quarterly performance in three years.

As Tesla navigates these financial and security concerns, further measures may be necessary to protect its inventory and restore consumer confidence in the brand.