Two-year-old girl dies after concrete fence post collapses

PETALING JAYA: A two-year-old girl died tragically after being struck by a collapsed concrete fence post at her home in Taman Bukit Kristal, Seremban on Friday night.

In the incident at approximately 7.15pm, the victim was reportedly playing with her older sister when the post collapsed and struck her.

Seremban district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the victim was taken to Tuanku Jaafar Hospital (HTJ) for treatment but was pronounced dead at 9.14pm.

“The victim is believed to have been playing with her sister when the unstable fence post reportedly fell and struck her.

“The victim’s mother immediately took her to HTJ, but the child was pronounced dead at 9.14pm,“ he said in a statement today.

He said a post-mortem examination was conducted at the Forensic Medicine Unit of Rembau Hospital today, which found that the cause of death was head injuries resulting from impact with a heavy object, with no other injuries detected.

Therefore, he said, police are advising the public to ensure that structures at their residences are installed safely to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

“The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR),“ he said.