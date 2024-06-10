Yu stays in contention at Sanderson Farms Championship

A REFRESHED Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei fired a third successive 6-under 66 for solo third place at the Sanderson Farms Championship on Saturday as he chases a maiden PGA Tour victory.

The 26-year-old Yu will enter Sunday’s final round two strokes back of third round leader Kevin Mitchell, who carded a 65 to lead by one from Beau Hossler (68) in the second of eight PGA Tour Fall tournaments.

“I feel like my strategy out here, it’s been great, it’s working out pretty good, and especially putting this week has been really good. I know I’m hitting good, and tomorrow if I can translate, I know I can putt it well too, so keeping that mindset and hopefully I can do better tomorrow,” said Yu, who has a three-day total of 18-under.

His flatstick has been working like a charm all week at The Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi where he ranks fourth in Strokes Gained: Putting through three rounds, and first in Feet of Putts Made: 116 feet. However, the rising star revealed that a much-needed holiday back home in Taipei after he missed out on the FedExCup Playoffs has been rejuvenating as he bids for a career breakthrough on the PGA Tour.

“I didn’t do much related to golf,“ said Yu, who is playing for the first time since the Wyndham Championship in August.

“I actually went fishing quite a bit with my friends and hung out with family and friends. I feel like when you go back to Taiwan, my mind just relax a little bit. Before Wyndham, we would like have, six, seven, eight stretch of tournaments. It’s been a grind. I went back, and finally my mind can settle down a little bit.

“So I feel fresh and ready to go, and it helped me quite a bit I think in a lot of outcomes. Tomorrow just the same – keep that mindset fresh, and knowing that I’m playing good and keep it going.”

Yu was bogey-free for the first time this week, nailing six birdies on Hole Nos. 3, 4, 5, 11, 16 and 17 as he pursues Mitchell, who is seeking a second PGA Tour victory. In the regular season, Yu enjoyed four top-10s, including a best of T3 at the American Express.

He has also been focusing hard in translating his putting routine from the practice greens to the golf course with, saying he struggled to convert opportunities throughout the season.

“I feel like I was just thinking too much. At Wyndham, I talked to my coach and just can’t translate to the course. I feel like it’s all a mindset thing. And then coming out this week, I told myself not to think too much, trying to be simple as I can and it’s been working out,” he said.

“I know I can be aggressive off the tee and if I keep hitting it good, I can have a lot of opportunities. We are just going to think very clearly on the golf course.”

Korea’s K.H. Lee carded a 69 for tied 22nd place while Filipino Rico Hoey shot a 72 for T67.