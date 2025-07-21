Fire destroys 14 wooden shops in Jasin, Melaka

JASIN: A fire broke out at Pekan Simpang Bekoh, destroying 14 wooden shophouses, six of which were still in operation.

The incident occurred earlier today, with emergency services responding swiftly to contain the blaze.

Jasin Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander Saiful Nazri Mohd Nor confirmed that they received a distress call at 4.57 pm and immediately dispatched a team to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was confirmed that a fire had occurred involving a row of wooden shops, about 90 per cent of which was engulfed, covering an estimated area of 40 by 140 square feet,” he said in a statement.

Firefighters used two hose lines from the Jasin BBP engine and two from Jasin Bestari BBP, supported by water tankers from Ayer Keroh BBP and Bukit Gambir BBP.

The six operational shops included a motorcycle repair outlet, while the remaining units were vacant.

Saiful Nazri confirmed no casualties were reported, though firefighting efforts were still ongoing at the time of the statement.