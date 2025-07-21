Johor Bahru bus drivers strike disrupts Singapore commute

JOHOR BAHRU: Private employee Saiful Umar, 37, was among thousands caught off guard when around 100 Malaysian bus drivers operating to Singapore suddenly went on strike early this morning at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI).

“I was shocked, there was no information at all (on a strike),“ he said.

Passengers arriving as early as 5 am found no bus services, forcing some to walk one to two kilometres across the Johor Causeway to reach workplaces in Singapore.

Saiful, who had to walk nearly two kilometres to Woodlands before getting a ride back to Tampoi, expressed frustration over the lack of prior notice.

“This situation is not only inconvenient but also affects our work and image,“ he told Bernama.

A viral video showed crowds at BSI at 5.30 am due to the halted bus services.

Reports suggest the strike stemmed from drivers’ dissatisfaction over salary adjustments and allowance cuts, allegedly reducing their monthly pay from RM2,800-RM2,900 to below RM2,000.

Another passenger, K. Ramesh, 40, called the situation “ridiculous,“ urging the bus company to resolve the issue swiftly.

“This affects our daily routine and careers,“ he said.

Bus driver Atoi, 35, confirmed about 100 drivers began striking at 5 am in protest.

By evening, services resumed, with no further disruptions observed.

Johor Public Works Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh confirmed the incident, having monitored operations with Singapore’s LTA and bus operators earlier. – Bernama