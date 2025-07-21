Sarawak unity drives sustainable growth towards 2030 vision

KUCHING: The unity of Sarawak’s diverse communities remains the cornerstone of the state’s progress as it advances towards becoming a high-income and developed region by 2030, said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Marking Sarawak Day 2025 under the theme ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive and Prosperous Sarawak), he emphasised the state’s commitment to inclusive growth through the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“The Sarawak government will continue implementing PCDS 2030 to ensure socio-economic prosperity for all,” he stated in a Facebook post by the Office of the Premier.

The Premier also outlined key focus areas, including digital economy expansion, AI adoption, and sustainable environmental practices.

Sectors like oil and gas, plantations, tourism, and modern agriculture will receive accelerated development to bolster economic resilience.

Education remains a priority, with free higher education in selected fields at state-owned universities starting next year.

“This initiative allows students to focus on their studies while easing financial burdens on families,” he added.

Abang Johari reaffirmed Sarawak’s dedication to safeguarding its rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and thanked organisers for ensuring a successful Sarawak Day celebration in Miri.

“May Sarawak continue to prosper and serve as Malaysia’s harmony model,” he concluded. – Bernama