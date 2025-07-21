GOF seizes RM690,000 worth of cannabis flowers in Padang Besar

KANGAR: The General Operations Force (GOF) intercepted 23 kilogrammes of cannabis flowers valued at RM690,000 near the Malaysia-Thailand border in Padang Besar early this morning.

The seizure occurred at 5 am following intelligence gathered from CCTV footage.

GOF North Brigade Commander SAC Shahrum Hashim stated that a GOF team detected suspicious activity, leading to the discovery of a colourful sack containing dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.

“The sack was handed over to the Padang Besar district police headquarters narcotics crime investigation department for further action under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to track down individuals or syndicates involved in drug smuggling in the area.

The GOF 18th Battalion’s intelligence branch is spearheading the investigation to dismantle the smuggling network. – Bernama