Jertih woman injured in attempted robbery during cake delivery

JERTIH: A 31-year-old woman sustained injuries on both hands after being attacked by a man pretending to be a customer in an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon on Jalan Tembila in Kampung Gong Medang.

According to Besut deputy police chief DSP Md Sani Md Saleh, the victim was delivering frozen cakes ordered by the suspect when the attack happened at around 2.30pm.

“The suspect approached the victim, who was still inside her car, and pulled out a knife in an attempt to steal her car keys,“ he said.

The victim resisted, leading to injuries on both her hands.

The suspect fled the scene without taking any valuables.

Police are investigating the case under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt during an attempted robbery. – Bernama