THE RON95 petrol is reserved for Malaysian-registered vehicles but time and time again, we have seen pictures and videos of foreign car drivers filling up their cars with RON95.

This time, a woman was spotted filling her Thai-registered car with subsidised fuel at a petrol station in Rawang, Selangor and to make matters worse, she was assisted by the employee of the petrol station.

Instead of stopping the woman, the employee could be seen pressing on the car bonnet which apparently is a common practice to facilitate the fuelling process.

The 14-second video which was posted up by @MALAYSIAVIRALL on X on Jan 2 has already garnered 350K views and sparked anger from many netizens.

“I saw a Thai-registered car filling RON95 at RnR Tapah. I was ignored when I confronted the staff. Who knows he might’ve received a ‘bribe’ from the customers,” commented a netizen.

Another netizen commented, “The pump attendant should have been given training. It’s 2024, this issue should have been sorted out already.”

The Selangor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry is aware of the incident and is investigating the matter.