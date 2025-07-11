JDT talent boosts Harimau Malaya performance, says FAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The depth of talent within Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) has proven invaluable for the national men’s football team, Harimau Malaya, according to Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) deputy president Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mahadi. The club’s mix of local, naturalised, and heritage players has elevated the national squad’s performance, helping Malaysia climb six places to 125th in the latest FIFA rankings.

Mohd Yusoff noted that JDT’s dominance in the Super League, with 11 consecutive titles, provides Harimau Malaya head coach Peter Cklamovski an advantage in assessing players, as most national team members are from the Southern Tigers. “The presence of JDT players only strengthens the national squad,“ he said during the FAM-Bank Islam Malaysia strategic partnership signing ceremony.

JDT recently bolstered their squad with four new heritage signings: midfielder Nacho Mendez, striker Joao Figueiredo, defender Jon Irazabal, and midfielder Hector Hevel. However, only Figueiredo, Irazabal, and Hevel have represented Harimau Malaya so far, featuring in the 4-0 victory over Vietnam in the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers last month.

When asked if JDT’s dominance creates an imbalance in the M-League, Mohd Yusoff acknowledged the gap but justified it by pointing to the club’s ambitions in high-level competitions like the AFC Champions League Elite and FIFA Club World Cup. “JDT’s preparations are definitely right on track, and we must leverage this to strengthen the national team,“ he added. - Bernama