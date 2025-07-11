Anwar holds bilateral talks with China, Australia at ASEAN meeting

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim engaged in high-level bilateral discussions with representatives from seven nations and international bodies on the sidelines of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. The talks, held at the Prime Minister’s Office, included China, Australia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Palestine, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Anwar reviewed the strong economic ties between Malaysia and China, which remain the country’s top trading partner for the 16th consecutive year. Total trade reached US$106 billion in 2024, with both sides exploring ways to reduce the trade imbalance and expand collaboration in ports, LNG, digital economy, and green technology.

Anwar also acknowledged China’s backing of ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar and stressed the need for peaceful resolution in the South China Sea under international law, including UNCLOS.

In discussions with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Anwar highlighted growing investment interest in smart manufacturing, AI, and renewable energy. He invited Australia to participate in the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in September, recognizing the halal economy’s potential for future cooperation.

Education remains a cornerstone of Malaysia-Australia relations, with a new MoU set to be signed in October covering STEM, TVET, and student exchanges. Anwar also welcomed Australia’s AU$500,000 support for local vaccine research and expressed anticipation for Australian PM Anthony Albanese’s visit to Malaysia later this year. - Bernama