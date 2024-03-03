EPF declares 5.50% dividend for conventional savings, 5.40% for Shariah savings

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced a dividend rate of 5.50 per cent for conventional savings, with a total payout of RM50.33 billion.

The EPF also declared a 5.40 per cent dividend for Shariah savings, with a total payout of RM7.48 billion, bringing the total payout for 2023 to RM57.81 billion.

For financial year ended Dec 31, 2023, (FY2023), the retirement savings fund recorded a total investment income of RM66.99 billion, a 29 per cent increase from RM51.91 billion in 2022.

“Out of the RM66.99 billion in total investment income, RM5.72 billion were generated from mark-to-market (MTM) gains of securities that have not been realised and will not be part of the dividend distribution.

“It has been the EPF’s prudent practice of paying dividends only out of realised income,” it said in a statement today. -Bernama