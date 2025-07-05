Reckless p-hailing rider causes crash, flees scene

ISN’T it frustrating when you’re involved in a road accident that was not your fault—only for the person responsible for it to flee the scene?

A recent dashcam video shared on Reddit sparked outrage after showing how one p-hailing rider’s reckless lane change caused a chain reaction crash involving two cars.

In the footage, the rider can be seen swerving unexpectedly into another lane at a road split, startling a car driver who then collided with a vehicle ahead that was preparing to turn left.

Screams can be heard from within the car as the chaos unfolds, but the rider simply sped off, leaving the scene without a second thought.

Netizens did not hold back in the comments, criticising the growing trend of irresponsible behaviour among some food delivery riders.

Many noted that such dangerous riding habits often go unchecked, putting other road users at serious risk.

“Imagine explaining this in court without the footage. Poor driver,” one user commented, stressing the necessity of installing dashcam.

The incident has reignited conversations about road safety, accountability, and the urgent need for better regulation and training among p-hailing riders, especially as their numbers continue to rise on Malaysian roads.