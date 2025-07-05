Umno must adopt new strategy to win young voters says Johari

BATU PAHAT: Umno needs a new approach that is effective in attracting the support of young voters at the upcoming general election to ensure the party’s victory, its vice-president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani said.

“The young generation does not assess Umno based on previous achievements, but looksat what can be offered for their future,” he told reporters after officiating the close of the Parit Sulong Umno Division delgates meeting here today.

He also said that the party leadership needed to be structured like a football team, with clear roles for each member so that the party could move foward towards the election in a more organised and strategic fashion to achieve success for everyone.

Meanwhile in Perlis, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Barisan Nasional had a good chance of taking back the state in the upcoming general election as voters who were in a phase of trying out a new government previously now missed the public service provided by Umno.

“I’m confident with new leadership and new faces in Umno divisions such as Arau, Padang Besar and Kangar will provide advantages,” he told reporters after officiating the Arau Umno meeting here today.

During the previous general election, Perikatan Nasional secured all three parliamentary seats - Arau, Kangar and Padang Besar - along with 14 out of 15 state seats in Perlis, while Pakatan Harapan’s Gan Ay Ling won the last state seat of Indera Kayangan. - Bernama