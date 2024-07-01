Gendang Nusantara Festival 2024 makes it to MBOR

MELAKA: The Gendang Nusantara Festival 2024 gained two recognitions from the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for its premiere performance here last night.

The certificates of recognition for the First ‘Gendang Nusantara’ Performance and the Most Performers in a ‘Gendang Nusantara’ Performance were presented by MBOR chief operating officer Christopher Wong to Mayor of the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) Datuk Shadan Othman.

It was witnessed by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Shadan said the festival has been organised since 1995 to celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of drumming in Malaysia and the Nusantara region, in addition to elevating Melaka’s profile as a state rich in culture and heritage.

“A total of 32 teams participated in this festival, representing Malaysia, the Nusantara region, and other countries such as Poland, Sri Lanka, Korea and Thailand. It involved 550 participants showcasing the art of drumming from their respective nations.

“This event also featured a drumming competition from Jan 2 to 6. Approximately 10,000 visitors witnessed the premiere performance tonight,” he told reporters after the festival at Dataran MBMB here last night.

Shadan also said that the Gendang Nusantara Festival 2024 serves as the opening act for the Visit Melaka 2024 programmes, showcasing the cross-cultural exchange among the countries involved in the art of drumming.

During the festival, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall received the award for Best Performance, while the team from Medan, North Sumatra won the Best Song Composition category.

The team from Sri Lanka won the Most Unique Musical Instrument category.

Each of the winners received a trophy, certificate and a cash prize of RM5,000. -Bernama