NEKMAT constructs petrol station, residential units in Mentakab

TEMERLOH: The National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) is committed to strengthening support infrastructure for the fishing community and fisheries industry in the East Coast through the construction of a PETRON petrol station owned by the association.

Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) chairman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil said the project would not only provide fuel supply facilities for nearby residents but also contribute to rural economic development.

“This project will not only support the sustainability of the fisheries sector but also strengthen the national food supply chain and deliver economic benefits to the local community,” he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for NEKMAT’s petrol station and NEKMAT’s 2025 Hari Raya gathering in Mentakab today.

Meanwhile, NEKMAT chairman Abdul Hamid Bahari told reporters that the 1.8-acre (0.73 hectares) petrol station would feature five fuel pumps, two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and a fast-food restaurant, with a total development cost of nearly RM7 million.

He said the station would also offer NEKMAT’s products and fresh fish, particularly from fishermen in Mentakab.

Abdul Hamid said NEKMAT’s efforts are aimed at diversifying its business activities to stimulate the association’s economic growth.

“If this project runs smoothly and without any issues, NEKMAT plans to replicate it nationwide,” he said.

In addition to the petrol station, NEKMAT, through its joint venture company Prosper Sunshine Sdn Bhd, is developing a residential project in Lestarry Heights, Mentakab, comprising 432 housing units.

Abdul Hamid said Lestarry Heights is a gated and guarded community featuring three types of houses, namely two-storey Garden Homes (139 units), two-storey Superlink Homes (193 units) and two-storey Semi-Detached Homes (100 units).

“This project reflects NEKMAT’s commitment to providing better housing facilities while contributing to local socioeconomic development,” he added.