Over 2,000 Tabika Perpaduan students affected by stunting

TUMPAT: The National Unity and Integration Department (JPNIN) has reported that 2,427 Tabika Perpaduan (kindergarten) students are affected by stunting, with 72 children from Taska Perpaduan (nursery) also impacted.

Its director-general, Datuk Che Roslan Che Daud, said initiatives to combat this include an awareness programme and providing nutritious meals at both Tabika and Taska Perpaduan, which have been approved by the state health departments and creatively prepared by educators to engage children.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 National Unity Healthy Menu Programme at the Tumpat Unity Activity Centre today, Che Roslan emphasised the role of early nutrition in shaping children’s long-term health.

“Healthy eating habits instilled from a young age will shape their diet and health as adults,” he noted.

He stated that the healthy menu programme aims to raise awareness about the importance of healthy eating for children, with a focus on engaging parents, teachers and local communities.

Che Roslan emphasised that parents must play a key role in ensuring the programme’s success.

He added that stunting poses a long-term challenge, affecting children’s academic performance, employability and even the nation’s economic strength.