Golf trio join Tiger Woods’ TGL

Jupiter Links Golf Club (GC) announced today that South Korea’s Tom Kim, a three-time PGA TOUR winner, Max Homa, currently ranked No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), and Kevin Kisner have joined Tiger Woods to represent the four-man roster for Jupiter Links Golf Club in TGL presented by SoFi, the new tech-forward, prime time golf league set to launch Jan 7, 2025 on ESPN.

“I have already shared my excitement and optimism for TGL as a league and product,” said Woods, who is part owner of Jupiter Links Golf Club and co-founder of TMRW Sports.

“Now that we have finalized our roster with a team of world-class golfers, I am even more confident that this group will proudly represent the Jupiter area and connect with our fans for years to come.”

TOM KIM is a rising star in the world of golf, already amassing seven international victories and winning three times on the PGA TOUR and is currently the No. 22 in the world (OWGR).

Kim’s first PGA TOUR victory came at the 2022 Wyndham Championship and made him the second-youngest winner on the PGA TOUR since World War II at 20 years, 1 month, 17 days, second only to Jordan Spieth at the 2013 John Deere Classic.

He starred at the 2022 Presidents Cup when he joined the International Team for the first time in his career and then won for the third time on the PGA TOUR at the Shriners Children’s Open to become the youngest three-time winner on the PGA TOUR since Tiger Woods in 1997.

He goes by “Tom,” a nickname he had as a child after Thomas the Tank Engine in the TV series “Thomas & Friends.”

“I am so excited about playing in the TGL format with this group of guys. Obviously, I grew up inspired by Tiger Woods, but Max and Kevin are two of my favorite guys out on Tour.

Both are genuinely good guys, but both also have a similar competitive fire.” Kim said. “It will be incredible to join these guys as teammates. To talk strategy with Tiger in a true competition is something I never dreamed could happen.

Woods said: “Tom is so good and a very underrated player in my opinion. He stepped up for the International Team at the Presidents Cup (in 2022) when they needed it, which as a rookie, is no easy task. I’m excited to have him on the team.”

MAX HOMA is a six-time winner on the PGA TOUR including his 2021 win at the Genesis Invitational, a tournament he grew up attending that is now hosted by Woods. Homa has represented the US in team golf on three occasions at the 2023 Ryder Cup, 2022 Presidents Cup, and 2013 Walker Cup.

Homa joins Jupiter Links GC as the top-ranked player on the squad, having been paired with Woods at the Masters Tournament earlier this month where Homa finished T3 and Woods broke the consecutive cuts made record by advancing to the weekend for the 24th time. Homa is also one of the great personalities in the game today.

“Following Tiger’s career is one of the main reasons that I became an avid golfer. I remember watching him win the 1997 Masters, and now getting to play alongside him has been amazing,” Homa said.

“It’s really exciting to call Tiger, Tom, and Kevin teammates. Thanks to TGL, I’ll be able to play with some of the best golfers in the world and bring this unique and exciting format to golf while also finding ways to connect with one of the best golf markets in the country in South Florida.”

KEVIN KISNER is a four-time PGA TOUR Champion and two-time US Team participant in the Presidents Cup. Kisner has long been thought of as one of the top short-game players and top overall personalities in the game.

The former Georgia Bulldog has recently dipped his toe in the world of broadcasting appearing as an analyst on several recent NBC Sports PGA TOUR broadcasts.

“I feel very privileged to have played in the Tiger Era. Having the opportunity to compete against and alongside the GOAT has been one of the things I’ll remember most at the end of my career,” Kisner said.

“While I know we will have a lot of fun as a team with me, Tiger, Max and Tom, I also know when Tiger’s competitive fire kicks in, we are going to be ready to play and win. This is the perfect team to bring both fun and competition together at the same time. Can’t wait.”

