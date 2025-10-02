Fourth suspect arrested in Batu Caves fatal hunting incident

IPOH: Perak police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a fatal hunting incident that occurred in Batu Caves, Selangor, on Monday.

A man was reportedly shot and killed by a friend during the hunting trip, according to police reports.

The case was discovered when police received a public report about an abandoned body found in Kampung Selamat, Semanggol, near Bagan Serai, at 3.55 am on Tuesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Noor Hisam Nordin confirmed the 50-year-old suspect was arrested in the compound of the Kerian district police headquarters around 4.30 pm on Tuesday.

“A mobile phone was also seized, and the suspect has been remanded for a week until Oct 7 to assist the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he told reporters after an event honouring 115 retirees and future retirees of the Perak Police Contingent for 2025.

Noor Hisam added that the suspect has no prior criminal record but tested positive for drugs.

In a related development, Noor Hisam confirmed that the post-mortem results on the 43-year-old victim concluded the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police had previously arrested two men, aged 32 and 33, in Kampung Selamat, Semanggol, at 12.30 pm on Monday.

One of these earlier suspects is a relative of the victim, according to police information.

The third suspect, aged 36, was arrested in Batu Caves at 8.30 pm on the same day as the initial arrests. – Bernama