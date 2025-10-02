15 Malaysians detained in Gaza flotilla safe, to be deported

PUTRAJAYA: The Foreign Ministry has received confirmation that all 15 Malaysians detained by Israel during their participation in the Global Sumud Flotilla are safe and in good health.

These individuals will be deported to third countries according to official information.

Wisma Putra will ensure they receive necessary consular support and assistance for their safe return to Malaysia.

The Malaysian government is making every effort to secure the safety and immediate release of all Global Sumud Flotilla participants.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan have contacted leaders of partner nations including the United States to seek cooperation.

Malaysia has directed its missions in the region including embassies in Amman and Cairo to seek assistance from ASEAN embassies in Tel Aviv.

The government continues to safeguard the safety of all Malaysians abroad during this incident.

Malaysia insists the detention of flotilla participants is unlawful under international law.

All detainees should be treated according to international law and released without delay.

Israeli forces detained the 15 Malaysian volunteers participating in the humanitarian mission on Thursday afternoon.

The Global Sumud Flotilla mission comprises more than 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia.

These activists are sailing toward Gaza as a symbol of solidarity with Palestinians.

Their mission aims to break Israel’s blockade by carrying essential supplies for affected Palestinians.

The humanitarian supplies are intended for those suffering from ongoing Zionist attacks. – Bernama