Police hunt motorcyclist who hit schoolgirl outside SK Permatang Pauh

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are searching for a motorcyclist who allegedly struck a schoolgirl while she was crossing the road in front of Sekolah Kebangsaan Permatang Pauh.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Helmi Aris confirmed that a police report was lodged regarding the accident.

Initial police investigations indicate the incident occurred on September 30.

Police identified a 42-second CCTV recording that was uploaded to Facebook showing the event.

The incident happened after school hours and involved an eight-year-old girl.

She was crossing the road with a friend when the motorcycle hit her.

The young victim sustained minor injuries to her left ankle from the collision.

She has already received medical treatment for her injuries.

Helmi stated that police efforts are continuing to trace the motorcyclist involved.

He urged any witnesses with information to come forward and assist the investigation.

Witnesses can contact the Seberang Perai Tengah District Police Headquarters Traffic Division.

They may also contact the investigating officer Sergeant Ahmad Azrol Md Rejab directly at 019-5429571.

Helmi further reminded all motorists to exercise extra caution when driving in school zones.

He stressed the importance of obeying all traffic regulations to ensure road safety for everyone.– Bernama